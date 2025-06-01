Christian Yelich exits the Brewers’ game against the Phillies with a hand injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich left Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich left Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Yelich suffered a right hand contusion when he was hit by a 90 mph sinker from Ranger Suarez.

He initially remained in the game but was lifted for pinch hitter Eric Haase in the third inning. X-rays were negative.

“It’ll be a day-to-day thing,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s rolling so well, I hate it for him that he’s got to take a day off.”

Yelich is batting .233 this season with a team-leading 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. He had four hits in Saturday’s 17-7 win over the Phillies and homered twice Friday night.

“Just really was a swelling thing and not being able to grip the bat,” Yelich said. “It wasn’t too much pain when I was taking swings in the bottom of the first, so I wanted to keep going. It just ended up being a grip thing.”

Jake Bauers, hitting in Yelich’s spot, delivered the go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh to help the Brewers beat the Phillies 5-2 to complete the three-game sweep.

Yelich missed 81 games last season because of a lower back injury.

