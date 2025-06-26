Chicago visits Golden State after Martin’s 21-point performance

Chicago Sky (4-10, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (7-7, 4-4 Western Conference) San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (4-10, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (7-7, 4-4 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries plays the Chicago Sky after Kate Martin scored 21 points in the Golden State Valkyries’ 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Valkyries have gone 5-3 at home. Golden State has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sky are 2-6 on the road. Chicago is sixth in the WNBA with 19.8 assists per game led by Angel Reese averaging 3.7.

Golden State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

