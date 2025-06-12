Chicago visits Atlanta following Gray’s 23-point game

Chicago Sky (2-6, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-3, 3-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (2-6, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-3, 3-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -9.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Chicago Sky after Allisha Gray scored 23 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 77-58 victory over the Indiana Fever.

Atlanta finished 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference action. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.5 last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.