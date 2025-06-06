Chicago hosts Indiana following Mitchell’s 24-point game

Indiana Fever (3-4, 3-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (3-4, 3-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Chicago Sky after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Fever’s 85-76 victory against the Washington Mystics.

Chicago finished 6-14 at home and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from behind the arc last season.

Indiana finished 20-20 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 20.4 assists per game on 31.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

