Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire release renderings for new stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire envision a new stadium with a throwback look, according to renderings released by the Major League Soccer club on Monday.

The privately funded, 22,000-seat stadium built along the Chicago River on a 62-acre parcel of land in the city’s South Loop known as “The 78” would boast an industrial look with its red brick exterior and large glass panels. The renderings show sweeping views of the Willis Tower and large gathering spaces outside the stadium.

The Fire, who play at Soldier Field, announced plans two weeks ago to build their new home on the plot owned by development firm Related Midwest. The team expects to break ground this year and move there in 2028.

Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox are looking to move from their South Side home at Rate Field and build a new stadium with public assistance at “The 78” as part of a ballpark village with large green spaces, restaurants, businesses and housing. A new stadium for the Fire would not necessarily prevent the White Sox from building a ballpark on that site.

