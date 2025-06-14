Chicago faces Connecticut on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Sky (2-7, 0-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-7, 2-4 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (2-7, 0-5 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-7, 2-4 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut went 13-6 at home and 14-6 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Sun averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference play. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 14.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Sun: Rayah Marshall: out (ankle).

Sky: Moriah Jefferson: out (lower leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.