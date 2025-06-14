Chicago Cubs square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-28, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20…

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-28, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -230, Pirates +189; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Chicago has a 42-28 record overall and a 21-12 record at home. The Cubs have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .439.

Pittsburgh has a 29-42 record overall and a 10-23 record in road games. The Pirates are 9-29 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .284 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 16 doubles and a triple. Seiya Suzuki is 12 for 41 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 RBIs for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 6 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .223 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.