Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson apologizes for red card in Club World Cup loss to Flamengo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Jackson apologized to Chelsea fans after he was sent off with a red card during the team’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the Club World Cup on Friday.

Trailing the Brazilians 2-1, the striker was sent off in the 68th minute with a straight red just four minutes after replacing Liam Delap for a studs-up tackle on Flamengo defender Ayrton Lucas.

“I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down. Another red card … and honestly, I’m so angry at myself,” he wrote on Instagram. “I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this situation.”

The red means that the Senegalese international won’t be available to play on Tuesday when Chelsea faces Esperance with a spot in the round of 16 on the line.

Jackson was also shown a red card last month in Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

“It happened against Newcastle and it happened today. Probably today I am not 100 percent sure it’s a red card compared to the Newcastle one,” Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said. “So it’s a little bit of a bad moment for Nico in this kind of things.”

FIFA could give Jackson a longer suspension if it chooses to review the tackle.

“I’ll reflect, I’ll grow and I’ll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me,” Jackson concluded his post. “Sorry. Sorry. Sorry.”

