Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk faces an FA charge in a doping case

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been formally charged by England’s Football Association with doping violations, the governing…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been formally charged by England’s Football Association with doping violations, the governing body said Wednesday.

Mudryk, who became one of Chelsea’s biggest signings when he arrived for $108 million in 2023, hasn’t played since it emerged in December that he was facing a doping investigation.

This latest step brings the Ukraine international closer to a ban, which would follow a hearing.

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations,” the FA said in an e-mailed statement.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Mudryk has previously denied wrongdoing.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon,” he wrote in a statement on social media in December.

Mudryk was spotted in public last month when he posed with fans ahead of Chelsea’s Conference League final win over Real Betis in Poland.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.