Chase Call hits 2 of 5 UC Irvine home runs and Anteaters stay alive with win over Arizona State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Call hit two of UC Irvine’s five home runs and the Anteaters defeated Arizona State…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Call hit two of UC Irvine’s five home runs and the Anteaters defeated Arizona State 11-6 on Sunday to advance to the championship round of the Los Angeles Regional.

Alonso Reyes, Jacob McCombs and James Castagnola also went deep for UC Irvine.

The Anteaters (43-16) advanced to play UCLA later Sunday. A UCLA win would wrap up the home regional for the Bruins. A UC Irvine win would force a deciding game on Monday.

Call and Reyes hit two-run home runs in a four-run fourth inning that gave the Anteaters a 6-1 lead.

UC Irvine starter Ryder Brooks had a 7-2 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth but was pulled after allowing a two-run double by Brandon Compton. Ricky Ojeda replaced Brooks and gave up an RBI double by Beckett Zavorek to make it 7-5. Brooks was charged with five runs.

The Anteaters responded in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs that included a two-run home run by Castagnola.

Brooks (7-3) got the win. Ojeda and David Utagawa combined to allow one run in 3 2/3 innings.

Derek Schaefer (3-1) allowed five runs in three-plus innings for the Sun Devils (36-24). ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.