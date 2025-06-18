Charles leads Connecticut against Phoenix after 20-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (8-4, 6-4 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-9, 2-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (8-4, 6-4 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-9, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Tina Charles scored 20 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 88-71 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Sun are 1-4 on their home court. Connecticut averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mercury are 2-2 on the road. Phoenix has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Connecticut averages 71.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.6 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 79.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 88.2 Connecticut allows.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sun. Charles is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, nine assists and 1.9 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

