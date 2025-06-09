Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 16-18 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Ernie Els) Feb. 6-8 _ Trophy Hassan II (Miguel Angel Jimenez) Feb.…

Jan. 16-18 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Ernie Els)

Feb. 6-8 _ Trophy Hassan II (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 14-16 _ Chubb Classic (Justin Leonard)

March 7-9 _ Cologuard Classic (Steven Alker)

March 21-23 _ Hoag Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 28-30 _ The Galleri Classic (Steve Allan)

April 4-6 _ James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational (Angel Cabrera)

April 25-27 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Jerry Kelly)

May 2-4 _ Insperity Invitational (Stewart Cink)

May 15-19 _ Regions Tradition (Angel Cabrera)

May 22-25 _ Senior PGA Championship (Angel Cabrera)

May 30-June 1 _ Principal Charity Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

June 6-8 _ American Family Insurance Championship (T.Bjorn/D.Clarke)

June 19-22 _ Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio

June 26-29 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Colorado Springs, Colo.

July 11-13 _ DICK’S Open, Endicott, N.Y.

July 24-27 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Sunningdale, United Kingdom

Aug. 8-10 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 15-17 _ Rogers Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 22-24 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 5-7 _ Stifel Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 12-14 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 19-21 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 3-5 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 10-12 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 17-19 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Oct. 24-26 _ Simmons Bank Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

Nov. 13-16 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

