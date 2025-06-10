Champions League winner PSG short-lists two sites outside Paris for future stadium

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has short-listed two sites outside the capital city to build its future stadium. The Qatar…

The Qatar Sports Investments-owned club wants its own stadium, but Paris city hall has so far refused to sell Parc des Princes, the 48,000-capacity venue that has served as PSG’s home since 1972.

“Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph marks a major milestone in the club’s development,” PSG said in a statement Tuesday. “In order to remain competitive at the highest level, to consolidate its business model over the long term and to welcome a greater number of supporters in the best possible conditions, the club must now acquire a stadium that matches its ambitions. This is an essential prerequisite if the club is to sustain its growth over the long term.”

PSG said it will now focus on two sites — one in the town of Massy, just south of Paris near Orly airport; the other in Poissy, 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of the city. The club opened its new training center in Poissy last year.

“Further studies will be undertaken to assess more precisely the real feasibility of such a project on each of the two sites and to build an ambitious, responsible and meaningful project for the club, our supporters and the local authorities for the coming decades,” PSG said.

“At this stage, neither of the two sites is favored,” it added. “The club will conduct both studies with the same seriousness, rigor and openness, in order to make the best possible decision.”

PSG said it will keep playing at the Parc des Princes “for several years” until the final project is delivered.

PSG said last year it had invested more than 85 million euros ($92 million) in maintenance costs for the Parc des Princes, adding that it was committed to investing a further 500 million euros in renovations in order to compete with other clubs at the highest level in Europe.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said after PSG’s Champions League victory that she would be open to refurbishment works to increase the stadium’s capacity, although she remains opposed to a sale.

