Celtics trade France’s Noah Penda to Magic for 4 2nd-round picks, AP source says

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade French forward Noah Penda — the No. 32 pick Thursday night in the…

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade French forward Noah Penda — the No. 32 pick Thursday night in the NBA draft — to the Orlando Magic for the 46th and 57th picks and second-round picks in in 2026 and 2027, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Over the next seven years, Orlando still owns four first-round picks and nine second-round selections.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Penda offers inside-out versatility and defensive potential. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33 games last year in France’s top league, rating as “very good” by Synergy in halfcourt settings.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.