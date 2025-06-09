Cavaliers’ Darius Garland has surgery on the injured left big toe that hampered him during playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had surgery Monday on the injured left big toe that hampered him…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had surgery Monday on the injured left big toe that hampered him during Cleveland’s exit from the playoffs.

The Cavaliers said the procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Strasser at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, in consultation with team physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Bob Anderson.

The All-Star guard missed the final two games of the regular season and four games during the playoffs with the injury, which was described as a sprain.

“Definitely wasn’t myself. It was pretty uncomfortable but trying to do everything to win the game. It was frustrating because I wasn’t 100 percent,” Garland said after the Cavaliers lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Garland is expected to send 4 to 5 months going through a progression of treatment and rehabilitation before resuming basketball activities by the start of training camp.

Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season to help the Cavs finish atop the Eastern Conference.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.