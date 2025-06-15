Castellanos hits a grand slam and Phillies complete 3-game sweep of Blue Jays with 11-4 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam, Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies completed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam, Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-4 victory on Sunday.

Alec Bohm also went deep and Otto Kemp had four hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has won five of six.

Ernie Clement had three hits and Will Robertson, making his major league debut, had one of three RBIs for Toronto.

Wheeler (7-2) allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out nine and walking none. Philadelphia’s ace right-hander fanned the side in both the second and third innings.

The Phillies gave Wheeler early support, with Trea Turner leading off with a double on the game’s first pitch and scoring on the game’s second pitch when Kyle Schwarber singled off José Berríos (2-3). Philadelphia tagged Toronto’s right-hander for six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Berríos had surrendered just one earned run over 18 2/3 innings in his last three starts.

Castellanos broke the game open in the sixth by belting an 85-mph slider over the wall in left, giving the Phillies a 10-2 cushion with his seventh homer of the season.

Key moment

Blue Jays left fielder Alan Roden robbed Castellanos of extra bases in the fifth with a stellar catch in which Roden went head first into the left-field wall. It appeared as if Roden’s eye black left a mark on the padded wall. Roden lay on the ground for a short time but stayed in the game.

Key stat

.345: Kemp’s batting average in eight games since getting called up on June 7 to fill in for injured slugger Bryce Harper (wrist).

Up next

Blue Jays: Open a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Arizona. RHP Chris Bassitt (7-3, 3.70) is scheduled to oppose RHP Brandon Pfaadt (8-4, 5.50).

Phillies: Play the first of a four-game series at Miami on Monday. RHP Mick Abel (1-0, 2.35) faces RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 7.14).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

