Casey Schmitt’s 1st career grand slam powers Giants past Dodgers 6-2 in series opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Webb tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, Casey Schmitt hit his first career grand slam…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Webb tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, Casey Schmitt hit his first career grand slam off Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Friday night in the series opener between the NL West’s top two teams.

Webb (6-5) allowed two runs, struck out four and walked three for his first win since May 16 against the Athletics. He twice struck out Shohei Ohtani, who was hitless in four at-bats.

Schmitt’s grand slam traveled 423 feet to left-center with two outs in the third, snapping a 1-1 tie. Yamamoto sandwiched walks to Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos around two strikeouts before walking Wilmer Flores to load the bases and set up Schmitt.

Yamamoto (6-5) gave up five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked a season-high five.

Willy Adames homered for the Giants in the first.

In the second, Webb walked Freddie Freeman and Will Smith back-to-back to open the inning before Max Muncy’s fielder’s choice grounder to first and Andy Pages’ sacrifice fly scored Smith.

The Dodgers added another run on Teoscar Hernández’s homer off Webb in the seventh.

The teams are meeting for the first time this season, and it’s the latest they’ve gone in a season without playing each other since 1999. The Dodgers were 9-4 against the Giants last year, including 6-1 at home.

Key moment

Giants catcher Andrew Knizer had his first hit and first homer of the season off Justin Wrobleski in the eighth. The ball went off the wall in center.

Key stat

The Giants rapped out 10 hits, including three by Dominic Smith.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (4-4, 3.29 ERA) starts Saturday. LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 4.35) goes for the Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.