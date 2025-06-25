Carlos Sainz Sr. confirms he’s not running to lead auto racing governing body

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Sainz Sr. has confirmed he won’t run for the presidency of the FIA — the governing…

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Sainz Sr. has confirmed he won’t run for the presidency of the FIA — the governing body for auto racing series like Formula 1.

The 63-year-old Sainz, the father of F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., announced Wednesday that his decision followed months spent trying to “understand in depth the situation at the FIA” as well as the “demands and complexities” of the job.

“After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy,” the two-time World Rally champion wrote in a statement on Instagram.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem currently has no opposition to his re-election bid ahead of December’s vote.

Ben Sulayem, elected to the post in 2021, has faced criticism over his management. In April, Robert Reid resigned as FIA deputy president for sport in protest at how the organization is run.

Ben Sulayem has also been at odds with F1 drivers over his crackdown in swearing.

