Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide joins Brazil as an assistant coach

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation announced on Friday that Davide Ancelotti had joined his father, Carlo Ancelotti, as an assistant coach for the five-time World Cup champions.

Davide Ancelotti started his career as an assistant coach in 2015, following his father at Napoli, Everton, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Brazil’s soccer body said in a statement that the 35-year-old Davide Ancelotti’s arrival “represents another step in our search for innovation and technical improvements.”

“His international experience and training methodologies will be fundamental for the players’ development and for the construction of an even more competitive team,” it said.

Carlo Ancelotti’s debut with Brazil at Ecuador on Thursday ended in a 0-0 draw, which kept the team in the fourth place in the South American World Cup qualifying standings. Davide Ancelotti is expected to be on the bench on Tuesday, when Brazil hosts third-place Paraguay.

Davide Ancelotti initially followed in his father’s footsteps as a professional footballer at AC Milan’s youth team and then at Borgomanero, but he retired at the age 20 to work in management. He holds a degree in sports science.

Davide Ancelotti’s coaching career started in 2012 as a fitness coach at Paris Saint-Germain. He had a similar role at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015. His first assistant manager position came at Bayern Munich in 2016 and then at the other clubs his father managed.

