Cardinals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (36-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-33, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Brewers +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 36-33 overall and 20-14 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

St. Louis is 36-32 overall and 14-18 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks third in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick has a .284 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Christian Yelich is 13 for 36 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado is fourth on the Cardinals with 19 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Willson Contreras is 13 for 39 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (wrist), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

