Cardinals place OF Jordan Walker on 10-day IL with appendicitis retroactive to Monday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Jordan Walker on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with appendicitis, the team announced Wednesday.

The team also recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

Walker was first examined by the team’s medical staff after feeling discomfort before batting practice on Tuesday, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

“They wanted to rule out appendix,” Marmol said. “They sent him to go get some imaging and it came back as early signs of it.”

Walker did not have and does not need surgery but is being treated with antibiotics. He is expected to be able to resume baseball activities in four to five days.

The 23-year-old Walker is hitting .210 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 55 games in his third major league season.

Fermín has played parts of the last two seasons for the Cardinals and is hitting .308 with five home runs and 34 RBIs with Memphis this season.

