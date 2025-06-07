Cardinals meet the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (35-28, second in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (35-28, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.39 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -123, Dodgers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis has a 35-28 record overall and a 21-10 record at home. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

Los Angeles has a 38-26 record overall and a 15-15 record in road games. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in the NL at .266.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has four home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 13 for 42 with four doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 36 extra base hits (nine doubles, four triples and 23 home runs). Max Muncy is 9 for 33 with six home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore: day-to-day (fatigue), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

