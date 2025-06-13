Cardinals enter matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (36-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-33, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (36-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-33, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Cardinals +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals come into the matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers after losing five in a row.

Milwaukee has a 21-14 record at home and a 37-33 record overall. The Brewers have hit 63 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

St. Louis is 36-33 overall and 14-19 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .292 batting average, and has six doubles, three triples, four home runs, 20 walks and 23 RBIs. Christian Yelich is 12 for 35 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with eight home runs while slugging .391. Willson Contreras is 13 for 38 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: day-to-day (calf/quad), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.