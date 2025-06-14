Cardinals enter matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (36-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-33, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (36-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-33, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 38-33 record overall and a 22-14 record at home. The Brewers have gone 27-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 36-34 record overall and a 14-20 record on the road. The Cardinals are 10th in the NL with 63 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is third on the Brewers with 18 extra base hits (five doubles and 13 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 10 for 40 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has a .310 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 20 doubles and four home runs. Alec Burleson is 13 for 35 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.