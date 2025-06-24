Cardinals bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (46-32, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-36, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (46-32, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-36, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has a 25-15 record in home games and a 43-36 record overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.90.

Chicago is 46-32 overall and 21-17 on the road. The Cubs have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 16 for 43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 10 for 34 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .225 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd: day-to-day (shoulder), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

