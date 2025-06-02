Caraway has HR, 4 RBIs to help Oregon St. beat USC 14-1, stay alive at Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Trent Caraway had a double, a home run, and four RBIs, Gavin Turley also hit a…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Trent Caraway had a double, a home run, and four RBIs, Gavin Turley also hit a homer and Oregon State beat Southern California 14-1 at the Corvallis Regional on Sunday night.

Oregon State (44-13-1) can win its second consecutive regional title with another win over the Trojans on Monday.

The Beavers — who lost 6-4 to Saint Mary’s Friday, then won games Saturday against TCU and earlier Sunday against Saint Mary’s, avenging their opening-round loss by beating the Gaels 20-3 — have won three consecutive elimination games.

Oregon State starter Wyatt Queen gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth, walked Ethan Hedges to load the bases and struck out Bryce Grudzielanek before Kellan Oakes came on and struck out Adrian Lopez looking and then got Abbrie Covarrubias swinging to end the threat. Oakes (3-0) had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings before before Zach Kmatz struck out seven across three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

Wilson Weber and Caraway led off the second with back-to-back singles before a sacrifice bunt by AJ Singer moved both runners into scoring position. Weber scored on a bunt single by Canon Reeder, who was thrown out at second on a bunt by Dallas Macias, who reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Caraway. Tyce Peteron — who finished with four hits — had an RBI single up the middle Macias scored on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Talt to make it 4-0.

Maximo Martinez had an RBI single in the second for USC (37-22).

Brayden Dowd led off the first with a single but was thrown out at home when Hedges followed with a double. Dowd appeared to be shaken up after a collision at the plate and left the game in the second inning.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.