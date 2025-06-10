Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford to fight in Las Vegas for unified super middleweight title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boxing’s most-anticipated fight in years, Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford, will be in Las Vegas on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boxing’s most-anticipated fight in years, Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford, will be in Las Vegas on Sept. 13 after much speculation that it would take place in Saudi Arabia.

The fight for the unified super middleweight championship is part of Alvarez’s reported $400 million, minimum four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. One of those fights can be in another location, and Las Vegas has become the boxing home for the Mexican champion.

Riyadh Season is working with UFC CEO Dana White to promote the fight. This is White’s first foray into boxing as part of an effort to become a major player in the sport.

“Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford?” White said in a statement. “It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight.”

Alvarez (63-2-2) unified the division by defeating William Scull by unanimous decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 3. Crawford, who is from Omaha, Nebraska, attended that bout, and the four-division champ who is 41-0 announced in the ring with Alvarez that they would meet in September.

“I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Alvarez said in a statement.

Added Crawford: “My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

