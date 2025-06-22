HOUSTON (AP) — Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a lower-body…

HOUSTON (AP) — Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a lower-body injury.

Osorio was hurt on Friday, and the Canada Soccer Association said he was returning to Major League Soccer’s Toronto on Sunday for evaluation. He cannot be replaced on the roster.

The 33-year-old has 85 international appearances, the most on the team’s Gold cup roster.

Canada has one win and one tie going into Tuesday’s Group B finale against El Salvador.

