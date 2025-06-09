Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, Oilers-Panthers, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $1 bet on any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players in June. These profit boosts are a perfect starting point for players. Start betting on the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB or any other sport this week. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this unique offer.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to register.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings

This Caesars Sportsbook promo has a low barrier of entry for new players. Create an account and lock in a $1 wager on any game. This will automatically unlock the 10 100% profit boosts. This offer is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on any game.

These profit boosts present players with an opportunity to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. Remember, each boost is a chance for players to double their winnings on $25 wagers. These boosts apply to the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf and other available markets.

How to Unlock Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Create an account by following these step-by-step instructions:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Bet $1 on any game to start with 10 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on a $25 wager with each boost.

Monday Night MLB Odds Boosts

The MLB season continues with nine more games on Monday night. Grab a readymade odds boost available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. These boosts provide players with options on stars like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Elly De La Cruz and Kyle Schwarber. There are options on the NHL, football, golf and more, but let’s take a look at a few of the most popular odds boosts for Monday’s MLB games:

Guardians, Pirates, Cubs & Braves All Win: +1000

Elly De La Cruz & Trea Turner Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +400

Kyle Tucker & Kyle Schwarber Each Hit HR: +1800

Dansby Swanson, Nick Castellanos & Pete Crow-Armstrong Each Record Hit: +300

