Bullpen games have provided quite a relief for the Texas Rangers with a pair of non-starter wins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Those bullpen games have been quite a relief for the Texas Rangers. With Nathan Eovaldi still…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Those bullpen games have been quite a relief for the Texas Rangers.

With Nathan Eovaldi still on the injured list with right elbow inflammation and Tyler Mahle now dealing with shoulder stiffness, the Rangers twice in the past week have gone with bullpen games — using only relievers for the first two times this season, and winning both.

The first pitcher in each of those victories hasn’t allowed a hit through the first three innings, with Shawn Armstrong perfect in his three innings to open the 3-1 win over the White Sox on Friday night. Jacob Webb (4-3) has been the second pitcher both times, and he got wins with scoreless outings since the starter didn’t go the required five innings to get credited with a victory. Robert Garcia finished off both for saves, and he was the seventh pitcher used against Chicago.

“Our bullpen … it’s just next man-up kind of mentality down there. And it’s going well,” Webb said Saturday before two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s start on an extra day of rest. “It’s just perseverance and knowing what we have to do down there. … We’re playing some good baseball right now and that’s what matters.”

While deGrom’s regular turn in the rotation would have been Friday, the Rangers moved him back to avoid the possibility of back-to-back bullpen games this weekend. Mahle’s normal slot would be Sunday, but with the team off Monday that would give the right-hander two extra days, if he doesn’t end up on the injured list before then.

Kumar Rocker (1-4, 8.87 ERA in six starts), who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5 and can’t return yet to the major league roster unless it is to replace an injured player, was in the Rangers clubhouse on Saturday. When asked about Rocker’s presence before the game, manager Bruce Bochy responded, “We may need a start.”

Bochy didn’t have an answer on Sunday’s starter when talking to reporters after the Rangers’ 5-4 win in 11 innings, their sixth win in seven games. They used five relievers after deGrom pitched six innings.

Instead of another bullpen game as had been anticipated, the Rangers later announced that Rocker would start Sunday’s series finale. They didn’t say what roster move would be made before that game.

Jacob Latz started the first bullpen game at Washington last Sunday, when he didn’t give up a hit until the fourth while striking out seven with 60 pitches over 3 1/3 innings. Webb then threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, followed by Hoby Milner, Armstrong and Garcia in a 4-2 win.

Armstrong retired all nine batters he faced Friday with five strikeouts, including his last four White Sox batters. Webb then took over for two scoreless innings, before Luke Jackson, Milner, Chris Martin, Cole Winn and Garcia.

“Everybody’s willing to do whatever it takes for this team to win, so it’s a pretty special group to be part of. … Nobody’s saying no to any role. When their name is called, they’re getting the ball and they’re getting the job done,” catcher Jonah Heim said. “The starters pick up the bullpen sometimes and the bullpen picks up starters. So that’s kind of the environment we want to be in, is everybody’s picking up everybody and trying to win games.”

Bullpen games aren’t something Bochy has done often. The Rangers were 1-6 when starting a reliever in each of the past two seasons, and now are 2-0 this year.

Bochy said his relievers have done a good job all season, even with guys being moved to different roles.

“They don’t care how it gets done,” Bochy said. “Just that it gets done and they’re doing what they can to help win a ball game.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.