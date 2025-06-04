Buggin’ out: Little flies bother Djokovic and Zverev during their French Open quarterfinal

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were bugging out during their French Open quarterfinal Wednesday night, bothered by…

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were bugging out during their French Open quarterfinal Wednesday night, bothered by little flies that zoomed around Court Philippe-Chatrier as they competed.

At one point, Zverev leaned over, put his hand on his knee and had a bit of a coughing fit, apparently after one of the bugs flew into his mouth.

Both he and Djokovic occasionally would try to swat away the critters between points.

The insects also flew around the stands in the 15,000-capacity main stadium, which had its lights on and the retractable roof open on a clear but chilly night, with the temperature around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 Celsius).

Djokovic has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Roland-Garros. Zverev was the runner-up at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament last year.

