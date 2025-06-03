Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat in return to Phillies’ lineup after 5 game absence

TORONTO (AP) — With Bryce Harper back in the lineup, the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a booming start against…

Harper hit one of two Philadelphia home runs in a six-run first inning off right-hander Bowden Francis in Tuesday’s series opener.

It was Harper’s first at-bat since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a game last week. The home run was his ninth.

“I felt good, body feels good,” Harper said. “Arm is still a little sore but I feel good.”

Back in action after missing five games with a bruised right elbow, Harper finished 1 for 3 with two walks and scored twice as the Phillies won 8-3, snapping a four-game losing streak.

“He makes our lineup so much better,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Harper followed a two-run home run by Trea Turner with a 394-foot blast, with both homers landing in Philadelphia’s right field bullpen. It was the third time this season the Phillies have gone back-to-back.

Turner said Harper’s presence in the lineup forces opposing teams to change their game plans.

“He affects so many different people in so many different ways,” Turner said. “That’s why he’s so good.”

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 World Series, remains a sensitive area.

“Yeah, there’s swelling,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a minute to go down but I thought today was a good day for me to get back out there. It’s definitely bruised still and all that stuff, but we’re working through it.”

In light of the injury, Harper wore a protective guard on his elbow Tuesday.

“Felt a little bulky but felt good,” Harper said.

