Bryan Reynolds leaves Pirates’ game against Tigers when wife goes into labor

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds left Tuesday night’s loss to the Detroit Tigers in the second inning when his wife went into labor.

Reynolds struck out to end the top of the first and didn’t make a play in the field in the bottom of the inning. He was replaced by Alexander Canario in right field and is expected to be added to the paternity list.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said he expected Reynolds to rejoin the team for this weekend’s home series against the Texas Rangers.

“That’s what I would think, given the timing,” Kelly said.

Canario hit a two-run single in the third to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead, but Detroit rallied for a 7-3 win.

The 30-year-old Reynolds, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .222 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and 81 strikeouts in 71 games.

