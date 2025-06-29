Brionna Jones scores 21, Allisha Gray adds 20 and the Dream beat the Liberty 90-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday.

Jordin Canada had 15 points and eight assists, Brittney Griner scored 13 points and Naz Hillmon had 10 for Atlanta (11-6). Rhyne Howard was hit hard in the second half and did not return due to an upper body injury. She finished with five points in 24 minutes.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Natasha Cloud scored 20 points for New York (11-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Atlanta held a double-digit lead the entire third quarter and for most of the fourth until Marine Johannes capped the scoring with 1:05 left on a 3-pointer.

Gray made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to finish with 10 points in the fourth quarter and give Atlanta an 88-70 lead.

The Dream scored 62 points in the paint — their most since the 2012 season.

The Dream led 47-34 at halftime despite going 0 for 10 behind the arc and 5 of 12 from the foul line. Atlanta shot 21 of 29 inside the arc, scoring 40 points in the paint. New York shot 37.5% but after Stewart and Cloud, who both had 11 points, the rest of the team was just 4 of 16.

