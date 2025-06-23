Brewers pound 17 hits to complete 3-game sweep of Twins with 9-8 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in two runs on Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and drove in two runs on Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 9-8 victory.

Brice Turang hit a three-run homer and Caleb Durbin had three hits for the Brewers, who won their fourth straight and sit a season-high eight games over .500 at 43-35.

Byron Buxton homered twice, giving him six home runs in his last six games, while Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa each had four hits for the Twins, who have lost five straight series and 13 of their last 16 games.

On a steamy afternoon, the teams combined for 35 hits and used 14 pitchers. Brewers starter Quinn Priester was pulled after throwing 76 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. The win went to Rob Zastryzny (2-1), who pitched two-thirds of an inning.

Rookie David Festa (1-2) allowed eight runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee led 9-3 in the fifth inning, but the Twins didn’t go quietly, with Ty France’s two-run homer in the eighth cutting the lead to 9-8.

Brewers closer Trevor Megill entered the game with runners on the corners and two out in the eighth. He struck out Jonah Bride, then got out of a jam in the ninth to pick up his 17th save.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the ninth, Megill got Matt Wallner to pop out and then struck out Trevor Larnach.

Key stat

The Twins entered with a team ERA in June of 6.46, the worst in the major leagues.

Up next

The Twins open a four-game series against visiting Seattle on Monday with RHP Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54 ERA) on the mound. Milwaukee returns home to face Pittsburgh on Monday, with RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.50) getting the start.

This story has been corrected to show that Brewers closer Trevor Megill struck out Trevor Larnach, not Trevor Plouffe, to end the game.

