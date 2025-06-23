Brewers play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (31-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-35, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (31-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-35, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -200, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 23-15 at home and 43-35 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Pittsburgh is 11-27 on the road and 31-48 overall. The Pirates are 20-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 7 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 11 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .311 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

