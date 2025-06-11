Jacob Misiorowski, who threw 103 mph pitch last month, set to debut for Brewers against Cardinals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski, whose 103 mph pitch last month at Triple-A was the highest recorded by a true…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski, whose 103 mph pitch last month at Triple-A was the highest recorded by a true starter in the majors or minors since Statcast started tracking in 2015, was set to make his major league debut Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 right-hander arrived Tuesday night from Triple-A Nashville, where he was 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 12 starts ad one relief appearances with 80 strikeouts and 31 walks in 63 1/3 innings.

“I think it just plays into the fact that the Brewers trust me, and they think I have the strength to do it,” Misiorowski said Wednesday before the Brewers’ game against the Atlanta Braves. “I think I’m ready and willing to do it. So, I’m excited.”

On May 15 at Memphis, Misiorowski struck out Luke Baker in the sixth inning with a 103 mph fastball, the highest velocity pitch by a starting pitcher in the major or minor leagues since Statcast started tracking in 2015. Misiorowski topped 100 mph with nine pitches in that outing.

Misiorowski was selected in the second round of the 2022 amateur draft out from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri.

Last season, he was bypassed as a possible September call-up to bolster the bullpen.

“I just got out there and throw whatever they ask,” Misiorowski said. “If that’s 60 pitches or 70 pitches, that’s what it is. It’s been exciting, and now we’re here.”

Misiorowski made four spring training appearances for the Brewers, compiling a 9.39 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over four starts.

“It’s been a topic for a month or more,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of the promotion. “He’s here.”

Misiorowski’s four-seam fastball averages 97.7 mph and he has thrown it on 65.7% of pitches this season. He has thrown 15.4% sliders, 14.3% curveballs and 4.6% changeups.

New York Mets prospect Raimon Gomez threw a 104.5 mph pitch in the first inning of an April 26 start for the Class A St. Lucie during a three-inning outing against Daytona but is primarily a reliever.

Coming from Blue Springs, Missouri, Misiorowski followed the Cardinals. Now, he will be facing them.

“I think it’s really cool to face a team I grew up watching all the time,” he said. “So, I’m excited.”

Misiorowski will take the rotation spot of right-hander Aaron Civale, who is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.