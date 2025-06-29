Brewers host the Rockies, aim to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (18-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-36, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Colorado Rockies (18-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-36, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-9, 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -262, Rockies +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Milwaukee is 47-36 overall and 27-16 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has an 18-65 record overall and a 10-33 record on the road. The Rockies have a 13-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 13 doubles and five home runs for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 14 for 40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .287 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 8 for 35 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .331 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.