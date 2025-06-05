Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has bruised elbow after getting struck by line drive in rehab appearance

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has a bruised right elbow after getting struck by a line drive…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has a bruised right elbow after getting struck by a line drive while on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Woodruff left his appearance on Tuesday after getting hit by a 108 mph liner off the bat of Gwinnett’s Cade Bunnell. He had an X-ray and other testing to confirm the diagnosis of a bruise.

A 32-year-old, two-time All-Star, Woodruff last pitched in the majors on Sept. 23, 2023.

He missed the Brewers’ 2023 NL Wild Card series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks with a shoulder injury that required surgery and prevented him from pitching last year. He was pitching for Nashville and preparing to return to the big leagues last month when he experienced tendinitis in his right ankle.

