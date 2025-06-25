Brewers and Pirates meet to decide series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (44-36, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (44-36, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.85 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 44-36 record overall and a 24-16 record in home games. The Brewers have a 17-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 32-49 overall and 12-28 in road games. The Pirates have a 15-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .295 batting average, and has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBIs. Christian Yelich is 17 for 40 with two home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 13 home runs while slugging .404. Nick Gonzales is 17 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .317 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.