Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (28-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-32, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Atlanta Braves (28-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-32, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee has gone 20-13 in home games and 36-32 overall. The Brewers have a 23-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 28-38 record overall and an 11-24 record on the road. The Braves are 12-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13 for 36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 14 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 2-8, .221 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.