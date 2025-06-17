Brewers activate outfielder Daz Cameron from the paternity list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers activated outfielder Daz Cameron from the paternity list on Tuesday. Cameron takes the roster…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers activated outfielder Daz Cameron from the paternity list on Tuesday.

Cameron takes the roster spot of outfielder Drew Avans, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. The 28-year-old Cameron is batting .200 with a homer and three RBIs in 19 games in his first year with the Brewers.

Garrett Mitchell’s rehab assignment was moved from the Arizona Complex League to Nashville. The outfielder is coming back from a left oblique injury.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said there is no target date or number of at-bats for Mitchell.

“We got to kind of track and see where he’s at, keep him healthy,” Murphy said before the team’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Mitchell, a first-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft out of UCLA, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since April 25. He batted .255 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and 11 steals last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central.

The Brewers are hoping the 26-year-old Mitchell will be able to rejoin the team before the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.