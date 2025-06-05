Brazil draws 0-0 with Ecuador in World Cup qualifying in Ancelotti’s debut as coach

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw Thursday in a South American World Cup qualifying game…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw Thursday in a South American World Cup qualifying game that marked Carlo Ancelotti’s debut as national team coach.

The match in Guayaquil offered few scoring opportunities for either team, and featured once again a Brazilian lineup that struggled to be creative.

Ecuador edged closer to one of the direct World Cup spots by maintaining second place in the round robin competition with 24 points. Brazil is in fourth place with 22 points. The top six teams in South America qualify automatically for the World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

World Cup champion Argentina, which has already secured its place at the 2026 global tournament, beat 10th-place Chile 1-0. Lionel Messi went on as a second-half substitute in his first run for the national team in seven months. Argentina has 34 points, 10 clear of Ecuador.

Paraguay moved into third spot on 24 points after a 2-0 home win over Uruguay, which dropped to fifth. Matías Galarza scored the opener in the 13th minute and Julio Enciso added a second from the spot in the 81st.

Ancelotti’s changes

AnceIottti made a lot of lineup changes compared with his predecessor, Dorival Júnior, who was fired after the team’s 4-0 defeat at Argentina. The result was a team that successfully blocked the hosts almost all of the match but also failed to be creative and aggressive in offense, a flaw also under Ancelotti’s predecessors.

The 65-year-old Italian coach gave Vinicius Júnior Brazil’s No. 10, brought veteran midfielder Casemiro and striker Richarlison back into the starting lineup, gave a debut to defender Alex and played teenager Estêvão on the left wing as a replacement to suspended Raphinha.

Brazil seemed comfortable defending against Ecuador, which is unbeaten in its last 14 home games. The best chance for Ancelotti’s team came in the 22nd minute, when Vinicius shot from close range and was stopped by goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

Ancelotti predicted Brazil won’t be as defense-minded next week when it hosts Paraguay in Sao Paulo.

“We will have more opportunities to control the match, have more mobility and intensity,” Ancelotti told a post-match news conference. “This game was more complicated for the three (strikers). We needed more of an offensive game. But Ecuador defended well.”

“It was a very good match in the defensive stage — I saw the team doing well with the ball, with a more fluid game,” Ancelotti added. “This was a good draw and we leave here satisfied, with confidence for the next match.”

The 33-year-old Casemiro, who played his first match for Brazil in more than a year, was happy to return and play under a coach he enjoyed a lot of success with at Real Madrid.

“Little by little we will grow,” Casemiro said. “We had a strong, solid defensive system tonight.”

Vinicius said Ancelotti “is yet to show his game plan” for Brazil.

“We will manage. The World Cup is right there and we need to be together to do well at the end of South American qualifying and World Cup preparations,” the striker said.

Brazil can qualify for the World Cup with a win over Paraguay next week, as long as its cushion over the seventh-place team is larger than six points.

Argentina accounts for Chile

Messi barely had to play for an Argentina lineup missing several regular starters in Santiago.

Julián Álvarez scored the winning goal in the 16th minute. Messi didn’t have clear opportunities to score in his brief appearance.

“It was a beautiful goal. We had a great first half, and we waned a little in the second,” Álvarez said. “But we did well.”

Chile, in the last place and on the verge of missing the World Cup contention for the third consecutive time. Next week, Chile will travel to Bolivia and Argentina will host Colombia.

Friday’s games

Colombia takes on Peru and Venezuela challenges Bolivia on Friday. While the Colombians could overtake Brazil in the standings with a win, the Venezuelans and Bolivians will face off in a match that could prove decisive for seventh spot.

The seventh place team in South American qualifying will advance to an intercontinental playoff for a spot in the World Cup.

