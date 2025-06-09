Braves take road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Atlanta Braves (27-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-31, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Atlanta Braves (27-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-31, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (3-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Brewers +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a three-game road slide.

Milwaukee has a 35-31 record overall and a 19-12 record in home games. The Brewers have a 23-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 27-37 record overall and a 10-23 record in road games. The Braves rank sixth in the NL with 68 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 10 home runs, 10 walks and 37 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 14 for 40 with a double, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has nine doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

