Braves enter matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-33, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing three straight games.

Atlanta has a 17-13 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Arizona has a 30-31 record overall and a 15-14 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 16-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .451. Ronald Acuna is 12 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 18 home runs, 23 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15 for 38 with two doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.17 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: day-to-day (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

