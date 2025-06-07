Braves aim to break 5-game slide, play the Giants

Atlanta Braves (27-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (36-28, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Atlanta Braves (27-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (36-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game losing streak, take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 20-11 record at home and a 36-28 record overall. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has gone 10-21 in road games and 27-35 overall. The Braves are 23-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 13 for 36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 13 home runs while slugging .465. Ronald Acuna is 12 for 37 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 2-8, .221 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

