Bournemouth signs left back Truffert from Rennes amid reported imminent exit of Kerkez

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth signed France left back Adrien Truffert from Rennes on Monday, potentially paving the way for Milos Kerkez to leave amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old Truffert has joined on a five-year contract after deciding to leave Rennes, where he was the captain.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League,” Truffert said “It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week and helping the team achieve great things.”

British media have reported that Kerkez is heading to Premier League champion Liverpool, which would continue the breakup of Bournemouth’s defense following Dean Huijsen’s move to Real Madrid.

Belgium-born Truffert won his lone international cap for France as a substitute in a 2-0 loss to Denmark in the Nations League in September 2022.

