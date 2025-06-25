Bouanga scores Los Angeles’ lone Club World Cup goal in 1-1 draw with Flamengo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wallace Yan scored in the 86th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wallace Yan scored in the 86th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

Denis Bouanga scored LA’s only goal of the tournament in the 84th minute.

Flamengo won Group D with seven points, one ahead of Chelsea.

The result marked the first Club World Cup match in Orlando to finish without a weather delay, as well as the highest attendance in Orlando so far, with 32,933 fans filling a 60,219 capacity Camping World Stadium.

Marlon appeared to score Los Angeles’ first goal of the tournament in the 38th minute but the goal was disallowed on an offside call.

Flamengo secured a spot in the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Friday and will face Bayern Munich on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. LA, last year’s Major League soccer Western Conference champion, finished with two losses and a draw.

“Overall, we’re quite happy. Of course it stings right now but… our players will realize they can be proud of this performance.” — Steve Cherundolo, Los Angeles coach.

“We had a great group stage. We achieved our objective in an early manner. Now we’re thinking about Bayern and nothing but Bayern.” — Filipe Luís, Flamengo coach.

An earlier version misstated Flamengo’s goal scorer and the time.

