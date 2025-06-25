Boston scores career-high 31, Clark held to 6 points as the Fever beat the Storm 94-86

SEATTLE (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 points and five 3-pointers…

SEATTLE (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 points and five 3-pointers as the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 94-86 on Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark scored just six points in the win on a tough shooting night. She went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 13 from the field.

Boston’s previous career best was 30 points on Sept. 8, 2024, against the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-5 forward and former No. 1 overall pick scored 26 points in her last game against the Las Vegas Aces, as well.

The duo of Mitchell and Boston was particularly impactful in a dominant third quarter for the Fever (7-7), when they outscored the Storm (9-6) 30-19. Mitchell had seven points in the quarter, while Boston added eight more, building a lead the Storm couldn’t erase, despite a valiant late push.

Lexie Hull added 15 points and Damiris Dantas contributed 10 for the Fever. It was an impressive all-around effort from Indiana, especially considering Clark’ recent struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued. Clark has converted just 1 of her last 23 3-point attempts.

Seattle, which was led by Skylar Diggins’ 22 points, initially controlled the pace of play, taking an 18-12 lead when forward Ezi Magbegor converted a three-point play with 3:52 to go in the first quarter. But, the rest of the first half belonged to the Fever.

Mitchell gave Indiana its largest advantage of the first half on a 3-pointer with 58.1 seconds left in the second quarter. The Fever entered halftime with a 45-39 lead despite a quiet first half from Clark, who had just two points before the break.

Indiana did its job in ensuring a crowd featuring an assortment of Seattle celebrities went home quietly. Local legends like Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Isaiah Thomas and Lenny Wilkens were all in attendance.

Up next

The Fever return home to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, while the Storm will host Connecticut on Friday.

