Bongokuhle Hlongwane scores 2 goals in 3 minutes with family in attendance and Minnesota tops Dynamo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored two goals in three minutes and Minnesota beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hlongwane opened the scoring in the 60th minute with his back facing the goal on a back-heel redirection. Hlongwane ran into the crowd to celebrate with his mom, who saw him play an MLS game in person for the first time.

Hlongwane made it 2-0 in the 63rd. Anthony Markanich headed a ball into the area and sent a pass from the endline in front of goal for Hlongwane’s touch home.

Hlongwane took sole possession of second place in club history with 24 regular-season goals, breaking a tie with Emanuel Reynoso (22).

Minnesota (9-4-6) went ahead 3-0 in the 70th when Julian Gressel curled a pass behind the Houston defense and Robin Lod sent it home at the back post.

Houston (5-9-5) got on the board in stoppage time on when second-half substitute Felipe Andrade knocked home a deflected ball.

The two sides met earlier this season in Houston, where the Dynamo secured a 2-0 victory.

